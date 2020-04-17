Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums

Italy's culture ministry promotes fun social media campaign.

The Italian culture ministry has relaunched its popular social media campaign, L'arte ti somiglia - Art looks like you, while Italy's museums are closed during the country's Coronavirus lockdown.

The campaign invites you to find or recreate your likeness - or that of your children or family pets - among the countless treasures in Italy's art museums.

@yokoshka interpreta: Antonello da Messina, Annunciata, 1475, Olio su tavola Palazzo Abatellis #Palermo

The initiative has had a terrific response, with plenty of humour, fun and creativity in the portraits.

"Art looks like you: it is your heritage and your future. And it lives close to you!" says the ministry.

For inspiration check out the online gallery of masterpieces from Italian museums, then post your picture on social media with the hashtag #LArteTiSomiglia.

Cover image: laurcampagna_ con il Ritratto di Beatrice Cenci, attribuito a Guido Reni, ospitato @BarberiniCorsin.



