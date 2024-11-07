Differences between the two Romes

The Stark Contrast Between North and South Rome: Wealth, Lifestyle, and Culture

Theandare twoliving under the same. Theis known as theof Rome, defined asandwith areas such as, and

On the opposite side, there is the South of Rome, which is considered to be more lively, busier, and with a strong sense of pride for their areas known as Roma 70, Ostia, Laurentina, etc. Disregarding the many stereotypes, there are actually several differences between the two sides of Rome.

To confirm the North of Rome being wealthier are the costs of living, which are much more elevated than in the South. Renting in the North of Rome is almost a luxury, as with the stunning, refined apartments and penthouses also comes the enormous cost.

The differences are also seen in the state of the roads in these areas; roads in Parioli are no doubt in a better state than those in Ostia.

The differences are imposed already at a young age when it comes to enrolling children in school. The Northern Romans will choose a private school or even Chateaubriand to ensure their children are taught with class. Most private and international schools are located in the North of Rome to be surrounded by the city center and also by the wealthy willing to pay such demanding fees.

The people of the South of Rome seem to be content with the public state schools, which have almost no cost at all. When it comes to choosing a university, it is guaranteed the children from the North of Rome will be heading off to LUISS or going abroad to study in London or even New York. Roma Tre or Tor Vergata, however, will be of the liking to the Southern Romans.

Sport is a big part of Italian culture; however, when it comes to Rome, there is a split between the two football teams the city has. Lazio fans gather at Ponte Milvio before a match, and most of them are residents in the North. However, the Roma fans are mainly from the South, and thousands of them drive to the Olympic Stadium every Sunday to see the "Maggica" in action.

The North of Rome is filled with beautiful sports centers, where children are enrolled in tennis or horse riding, and their parents enjoy the luxuries as well. In the South of Rome, the main sport is football, and it is taken very seriously.

Fashion and lifestyle are where you can most definitely spot which part of Rome someone is from. The Romans from the North shop at luxurious boutiques on Via Cola di Rienzo and can be seen spending hundreds to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

The women of the North of Rome will never be seen without their hair and nails done, as they have to keep a certain image of themselves, which also explains why they are constantly on a diet. The South of Rome has a more "streetwear" and sporty kind of style.

Arguably, the South of Rome is the "real Rome," as they care less about being classed as elegant and posh, and they speak in Roman dialect, whereas the people of the North of Rome would not care to be seen talking anything other than perfect Italian.

Summer in Rome also has its differences. Most people from the North of Rome have second houses near the beaches of Argentario, Circeo, and Fregene, while the South of Rome prefers to stay near and go to the beaches of Ostia, Pomezia, and Torvaianica, which for the wealthier also offer resorts with sunbeds and umbrellas. If not, you lay your towel down next to thousands of other content Romans.

Most of the nightlife happens in the North of Rome, as it is home to most of the discos such as Piper, Nice, Jolie, and many more. For the young people of Rome, there are three main areas where nightlife is focused: Trastevere, San Lorenzo, and Monti.

These areas are filled with bars and small clubs and are becoming more popular amongst young tourists. However, EUR is also home to Room 26 and Spazio 900, which are well-known discos amongst Romans, and further South, more and more clubs and bars are being opened.

However, will these differences be permanent? Only time will tell, but it is noticeable that more luxury homes and apartments are being built in Roma Sud, and hopefully, these areas will be properly cleaned and taken care of.

For example, Casal Palocco, which is in Roma Sud, is being named the "Parioli of the South" as many wealthy football players decide to build their luxurious villas in this area and take advantage of the green spaces Casal Palocco has to offer.