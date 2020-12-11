Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew

Vatican to hold 'Midnight Mass' at 19.30 on Christmas Eve.

Pope Francis will celebrate the traditional Christmas Eve Mass two hours earlier than normal to keep in line with Italy's covid-19 curfew, announced the Vatican press office.

This year the 'Midnight Mass' on 24 December will be held in St Peter's Basilica at 19.30 instead of 21.30, allowing the few people in the congregation to get home before Italy's nationwide curfew at 22.00.

The number of people attending the papal ceremonies this Christmas will be "very limited," for social distancing purposes, the Vatican said.

There will be no changes to the times of other Masses however the traditional Urbi et Orbi (To The City And The World) blessing at midday on Christmas Day will be moved inside St Peter's Basilica.

