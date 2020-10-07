Covid-19 cases on the rise in Italy

For the first time in months, the number of new daily infections returns to over three thousand in a single day. 

According to the bulletin released by the Italian Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 3,678 new cases have been registered, one thousand more than Tuesday, when 2,677 cases had emerged. 

Such an increase has not been recorded since 16 April.

Also read: 

The total number of infected since the beginning of the outbreak, including victims and cured, rises to 333,940.

The number of victims - 31 in one day, yesterday they were 28 – has also increased and returned to the values of the end of June.

125,314 swabs have been analysed in Italy in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, 12,069,402 swabs were performed since the beginning of the pandemic, and a total of 7,296,766 cases were tested.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72259
Previous article Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public

Covid-19 in Italy: Heavy fines for not wearing masks outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Heavy fines for not wearing masks outdoors

Covid-19: Italy set to make masks outdoors mandatory
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to make masks outdoors mandatory

Covid-19 in Italy: 'More masks, fewer parties' warns Lazio region
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'More masks, fewer parties' warns Lazio region

Italy faces new restrictions as covid-19 cases rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy faces new restrictions as covid-19 cases rise

Covid-19: Italy considers making masks compulsory outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy considers making masks compulsory outdoors

Covid-19 in Italy: Fines for not wearing masks outdoors in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Fines for not wearing masks outdoors in Rome

Covid-19 in Italy: Masks set to be obligatory outdoors in Rome amid rise in cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Masks set to be obligatory outdoors in Rome amid rise in cases

Italy set to extend covid-19 state of emergency
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to extend covid-19 state of emergency

Covid-19: Italy divided over reopening stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy divided over reopening stadiums

Italy reacted strongly to covid-19 says WHO
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reacted strongly to covid-19 says WHO

Covid-19 in Italy: Campania region makes face masks compulsory in public
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Campania region makes face masks compulsory in public

Covid-19: Italy conducts record 103,000 tests in 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy conducts record 103,000 tests in 24 hours

Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events