Coronavirus: Rome sets up triage tents outside hospitals

Rome prepares for potential Coronavirus emergency.

Lazio regional health authorities are setting up pre-triage tents outside 31 hospitals in Rome and the Lazio region, in preparation for a potential outbreak of Coronavirus, as the number of cases around Italy reaches 322, with 11 Coronavirus-related deaths.The first medical tent - described by Italian media as "ospedale da campo" - has been erected at the Spallanzani in Rome, a specialist centre for the treatment of infectious diseases where a Chinese couple - Italy's first two cases of Coronavirus - are being treated.

The other structures, described by Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato as "pre-triage marquees", will be set up in 30 hospitals around the Lazio region in the coming days.

The 700-sqm inflatable tents will act as "reception areas to filter" patients, said D'Amato, where medics can detect possible Coronavirus cases before patients are transferred elsewhere.

    READ ALSO

D'Amato said that the Lazio region must be prepared for a situation "that we do not wish for but one which we are ready to face."The councillor also stressed that the Lazio region has had no idigenous Coronavirus infections and that the patients being treated in Rome are making good progress.

Coronavirus information

For information on the Coronavirus, and precautions you can take, see Italy's health ministry website.

Cover photo Il Tempo

