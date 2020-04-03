Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus. Data was made public by the Civil Protections during a press conference this evening.

The total number of people infected in Italy, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 119,827. Of which 19,758 have recovered and a total of 14,681 patients have died.

At present, 85,388 people are positive for coronavirus in Italy. Compared to yesterday, the number of infected patients has increased by 2,339 (+2,81%), while yesterday saw an increase of 2,477 cases.

The total number of people that have been cured from the infection in Italy has grown by 1,480 cases. Yesterday, the increase had been of 1, 431.

Sadly 766 patients have died in the last 24 hours. The amount of casualties yesterday had reached 760.

There are 4,068 patients in intensive care units, 15 more than yesterday.