Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus

Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus. Data was made public by the Civil Protections during a press conference this evening.  

The total number of people infected in Italy, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 119,827.   Of which 19,758 have recovered and a total of 14,681 patients have died.

At present, 85,388 people are positive for coronavirus in Italy.  Compared to yesterday, the number of infected patients has increased by 2,339 (+2,81%), while yesterday saw an increase of 2,477 cases.

The total number of people that have been cured from the infection in Italy has grown by 1,480 cases. Yesterday, the increase had been of 1, 431.

Sadly 766 patients have died in the last 24 hours.  The amount of casualties yesterday had reached 760. 

There are 4,068 patients in intensive care units, 15 more than yesterday.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70064
Previous article 5 classics of Italian cinema to watch during the lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

5 classics of Italian cinema to watch during the lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

5 classics of Italian cinema to watch during the lockdown

Romans fill trolleys with food for families in need
Coronavirus in Italy

Romans fill trolleys with food for families in need

Coronavirus in Italy: 760 dead in one day due to the infection

Coronavirus in Italy: 760 dead in one day due to the infection

How Rome's artists are reacting to lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

How Rome's artists are reacting to lockdown

Rome: Grass grows in deserted Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Grass grows in deserted Piazza Navona

Rome begins drive-in Coronavirus tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome begins drive-in Coronavirus tests

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13 April

Coronavirus in Italy: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic

If you need it, take it: Romans help each other in crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

If you need it, take it: Romans help each other in crisis

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19
Pollution Coronavirus in Italy

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19