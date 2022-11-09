11.4 C
Central Italy rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Earthquake was felt in Rome and across central Italy.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the Adriatic coast near Pesaro in Italy's central Marche region early on Wednesday 9 November.

The earthquake occurred at 07.07 and was followed by a series of aftershocks of lower magnitude, according to Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The strong tremor, which was felt as far away as Rome and Venice, lasted for about 40 seconds, sending people running out of their homes in panic.

There are no immediate reports of injuries however firefighters are dealing with numerous call-outs over cracks in buildings, blocked elevators and fallen debris, according to Italian news reports.

Trains have been suspended temporarily near Ancona, on the Adriatic Line, due to suspected damage to the tracks and to allow for checks to be carried out.

Schools of all levels in Senigallia, Fano, Pesaro and Ancona have been closed as a precaution and to permit authorities to assess any damage to buildings.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni is in "constant contact" with the department of civil protection and the president of the Marche region about the situation, according to a statement issued by Palazzo Chigi.

Photo Il Meteo

