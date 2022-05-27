Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car

Italy marks 30 years since assassination of Giovanni Falcone.

The mangled remains of a car from the Capaci bombing in which anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone was killed 30 years ago have gone on display in the centre of Rome.

The crushed Fiat Croma car, exhibited behind a glass case, was unveiled in Piazza S. Silvestro on Thursday by Lazio region president Nicola Zingaretti and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

They were joined by Tina Montinaro, president of the Quarto Savona Quindici Association and widow of police officer Antonio Montinaro who died in the escort vehicle alongside his colleagues Vito Schifani and Rocco Dicillo.

Zingaretti underlined the historical value of the solemn exhibit as a "symbol of one of the most terrible events in the history of Italy."

The car, which was code-named Quarto Savona Quindici, had been travelling ahead of Falcone and his wife Francesca Movillo, who was also killed in the bombing near Palermo on 23 May 1992.

The massive bomb, which consisted of 13 barrels filled with 500 kg of explosives, was placed in a tunnel under the motorway, in an attack ordered by the infamous Cosa Nostra godfather Totò Riina.

The blast was so powerful that the shredded, crumpled police car was blown hundreds of metres away, into an olive grove, and was not found until the next morning.

The display containing the vehicle's remains, currently on a tour of Italy to mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre, can be seen in Piazza S. Silvestro until May 29 and then again from 31 May to 2 June.