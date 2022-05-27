Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car

Italy marks 30 years since assassination of Giovanni Falcone.

The mangled remains of a car from the Capaci bombing in which anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone was killed 30 years ago have gone on display in the centre of Rome.

The crushed Fiat Croma car, exhibited behind a glass case, was unveiled in Piazza S. Silvestro on Thursday by Lazio region president Nicola Zingaretti and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

They were joined by Tina Montinaro, president of the Quarto Savona Quindici Association and widow of police officer Antonio Montinaro who died in the escort vehicle alongside his colleagues Vito Schifani and Rocco Dicillo.

Zingaretti underlined the historical value of the solemn exhibit as a "symbol of one of the most terrible events in the history of Italy."

The car, which was code-named Quarto Savona Quindici, had been travelling ahead of Falcone and his wife Francesca Movillo, who was also killed in the bombing near Palermo on 23 May 1992.

The massive bomb, which consisted of 13 barrels filled with 500 kg of explosives, was placed in a tunnel under the motorway, in an attack ordered by the infamous Cosa Nostra godfather Totò Riina.

The blast was so powerful that the shredded, crumpled police car was blown hundreds of metres away, into an olive grove, and was not found until the next morning.

The display containing the vehicle's remains, currently on a tour of Italy to mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre, can be seen in Piazza S. Silvestro until May 29 and then again from 31 May to 2 June.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Silvestro, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car

Piazza di S. Silvestro, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77011
Previous article Eataly opens at Rome's Fiumicino airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river
English news in Italy

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone
English news in Italy

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend
English news in Italy

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend

Italy detects first case of monkeypox
English news in Italy

Italy detects first case of monkeypox

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery
English news in Italy

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin
English news in Italy

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin

Maserati driver took 'wrong turn' down Rome's Spanish Steps
English news in Italy

Maserati driver took 'wrong turn' down Rome's Spanish Steps

Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps
English news in Italy

Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps

Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group
English news in Italy

Elephants in Rome: Nanni Moretti film slammed by animal rights group

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know
English news in Italy

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy set for wild boar cull amid swine fever fears in Rome

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’
English news in Italy

Swine fever: Rome bans picnics and seals off bins in wild boar ‘red zone’

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever
English news in Italy

Rome wild boar hit by first case of swine fever

Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents
English news in Italy

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents