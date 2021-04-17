Psychological sessions

I am an experienced clinical psychologist, transcultural psychotherapist and sexologist.

I provide session in English or in Italian, every session is 50 minutes long and it can be done in person or online using zoom or Skype.

My private practice is in piazza pio XI 62, 10 minutes from St Peter Church.

I provide sessions for adolescents, adults, couples, parents, family or groups and I work with mood disorders, adjustment disorders, personality disorders, eating disorders, psychosis.

If you would like to book an appointment or to have some more information you can contact me by email laurappastorel@gmail.com or by phone on 3339999081. I will be happy to give all the info you need.