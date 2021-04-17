Psychological sessions

I am an experienced clinical psychologist, transcultural psychotherapist and sexologist.

I provide session in English or in Italian, every session is 50 minutes long and it can be done in person or online using zoom or Skype.

My private practice is in piazza pio XI 62, 10 minutes from St Peter Church.

I provide sessions for adolescents, adults, couples, parents, family or groups and I work with mood disorders, adjustment disorders, personality disorders, eating disorders, psychosis.

If you would like to book an appointment or to have some more information you can contact me by email laurappastorel@gmail.com or by phone on 3339999081. I will be happy to give all the info you need.

General Info

Address Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address laurappastorel@gmail.com

View on Map

Psychological sessions

Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74387
Previous article Experienced babysitter needed in the Center
Next article 4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

RELATED ARTICLES

Relax - Beauty Massage
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Shiatsu Massage at your home
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Gym lessons
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Psychoanalysis in Rome
Health and Fitness

Psychoanalysis in Rome

American psychologist
Health and Fitness

American psychologist

Lampada Sale
Health and Fitness

Lampada Sale

Thai massage
Health and Fitness

Thai massage

Postural gym instructor
Health and Fitness

Postural gym instructor

Your Olive Leaf Extract
Health and Fitness

Your Olive Leaf Extract

Group Training In Villa Pamphili
Health and Fitness

Group Training In Villa Pamphili

I help your Relax. Masseur at Home.
Health and Fitness

I help your Relax. Masseur at Home.

Personal Trainer
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer

Private Yoga Practice in Rome in English (or Italian if you want to learn Italian meanwhile!)
Health and Fitness

Private Yoga Practice in Rome in English (or Italian if you want to learn Italian meanwhile!)

Personal Trainer in Rome for webcam sessions - in English or Italian
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer in Rome for webcam sessions - in English or Italian

Reiki treatments
Health and Fitness

Reiki treatments