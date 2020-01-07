PROFESSIONAL MASSAGE(studio/your place/hotel) Sundays too

back pains, tired, stiffness? try a professional massage 3337441093,( book a.172@hotmail.it)

General Info

Price info 50 studio - 60/hotel
Address Via Candia, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Email address a.172@hotmail.it

View on Map

PROFESSIONAL MASSAGE(studio/your place/hotel) Sundays too

Via Candia, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Massages for tourists studio(vatican museums) or hotel 7/7
Health and Fitness

Massages for tourists studio(vatican museums) or hotel 7/7

Gym lessons
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Shiatsu Massage at your home
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Relax - Beauty Massage
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Tailored Mindfulness 4 U
Health and Fitness

Tailored Mindfulness 4 U

Journey through Yin Yoga
Health and Fitness

Journey through Yin Yoga

Personal Trainer
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer

MASSAGES for tourists.
Health and Fitness

MASSAGES for tourists.

Massages in rome 7/7
Health and Fitness

Massages in rome 7/7

6 months membership at the Royal Barberini gym
Health and Fitness

6 months membership at the Royal Barberini gym

Short and sweet summer yoga holiday in Umbria
Health and Fitness

Short and sweet summer yoga holiday in Umbria

American psychologist
Health and Fitness

American psychologist

MASSAGE in CAMPO DE'FIORI
Health and Fitness

MASSAGE in CAMPO DE'FIORI

Life & Spiritual Coaching (English/Italian)
Health and Fitness

Life & Spiritual Coaching (English/Italian)

MASSAGE THERAPIST near Campo de Fiori
Health and Fitness

MASSAGE THERAPIST near Campo de Fiori