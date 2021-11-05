Licensed terapist, specialist for chronic pain in the spine, medical massage

Licensed terapist, carries out therapeutic treatments at home

specialist for chronic pain in the spine with postural rehabilitation protocol.

Beni 3398235186

General Info

Address via nobiliore 14

View on Map

Licensed terapist, specialist for chronic pain in the spine, medical massage

via nobiliore 14
75905
