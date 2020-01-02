Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde
Qualified Italian teacher with ten years of experience provides individual and small group classes in central Rome and online. For info: italianoconilaria@gmail.com
General Info
Price info 25
Address Viale di Trastevere, Roma RM, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde
Viale di Trastevere, Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
We have an extremely unique property renting near the Baths of Caracalla. It is actually within the walls of Porta Metronia! The estate is a made up a very large villa which has...
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4...
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...
Centre Rome Metro Cavour Rooms with private bathes for rent
rooms private baths, shared kitchen a professor, 2floor, Month E680&E780 (washer) all included cometisentioggi@hotmail.com WhatsApp +14089140019