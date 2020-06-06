Italian Male Massage Therapist.
Enjoy a professional massage at your Home, relax, reduce your stress and muscle tension with a wonderful massage. I'll provide massages either at my private studio or directly at your hotel room or private residence.
When you are visiting Rome book yourself a massage.
If you want to be pampered but there is no massage therapist at your Hotel,
this is a service for you.
Relaxing, Swedish, Ayurvedic, Deep Tissue Massage.
Available 7 days a week.
Call this number 388.6520857
Price info at Home € 80,00 60' min. | Hotel Room € 100,00 60' min.
Address viale palmiro togliatti
I help your Relax. Masseur at Home.
viale palmiro togliatti
