American Psychologist

American psychologist, working with the expat-English speaking community in Rome for more than twenty years, provides psychotherapy for all mental health issue. Located in San Giovanni. Virtual sessions available upon request. For further information and/or to schedule and appointment, please contact Rose Kazma. 333.5822808 or besneegio@gmail.com

General Info

Email address besneegio@gmail.com

