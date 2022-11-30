For sale 2 sofa beds - One seats 2 people and the second 4 people (this turns into a double bed).
Colour white.
Perfect condition and are made by removable and washable fabric.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
2 sofa
Viale Libia, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
NATIVE TEACHERS WANTED (IGCSE, CORPORATE AND SCHOOLS
RIS is seeking Temporary Elementary P.E. Teacher