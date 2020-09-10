What did the Roman emperors actually look like?

Canadian designer Daniel Voshart conjures up photorealistic portraits of 54 Roman emperors.

We have all seen the statues, either in books or in real life, but did you ever wonder what the Roman emperors actually looked like?

Daniel Voshart, a Canadian designer, has provided us with the closest we are likely to get to gazing into the eyes of a Roman emperor - 54 of them in fact.

From Augustus to Caligula, Nero to Trajan, Hadrian to Marcus Aurelius, they are all included in the Roman Emperor Project undertaken by Voshart during the covid-19 lockdown.

Caligula. © Daniel Voshart.

The Toronto based-designer created photorealistic, colourised portraits using Artbreeder, a generative adversarial network (GAN) application that uses machine learning to manipulate composite images, reports ArtNet.

For each portrait, Voshart uploaded dozens of images of busts depicting the emperor in question, adding information sourced from coins and other artefacts, to create "an increasingly refined approximation of their likeness," according to ArtNet.

Nero. © Daniel Voshart.

Once satisfied with the image, he then switched to Photoshop where he set about removing cracks, adding skin tone, hair and eye colour, creating high-resolution photographic portraits.

Vespian. © Daniel Voshart.

Voshart consulted hundreds of historical references for accuracy purposes but it still wasn't enough for some scholars, leading the designer to go back to the drawing board in some cases following guidance from academics.

© Daniel Voshart

Voshart describes his painstaking work, now available as prints, as "a quarantine project that got a bit out of hand."

To see the results, check out the Roman Emperor Project here.

RELATED ARTICLES

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue
History

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism
History

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships
History

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships

Rome lights up the Arch of Constantine
History

Rome lights up the Arch of Constantine

Pompeii's lost gardens bloom again
History

Pompeii's lost gardens bloom again

Rome to restore Arch of Septimius Severus
History

Rome to restore Arch of Septimius Severus

Rome unearths ancient Roman sarcophagus at Ostia Antica
History

Rome unearths ancient Roman sarcophagus at Ostia Antica

Rome: Pantheon sinkhole reveals original ancient Roman floor
History

Rome: Pantheon sinkhole reveals original ancient Roman floor

Rome reveals secrets of pyramid in virtual tour
History

Rome reveals secrets of pyramid in virtual tour

Henry, Rome's forgotten Stuart
History

Henry, Rome's forgotten Stuart

Sun lights up Pantheon door on Rome’s birthday in stunning timelapse video
History

Sun lights up Pantheon door on Rome’s birthday in stunning timelapse video

Rome celebrates quiet 2,773rd birthday
History

Rome celebrates quiet 2,773rd birthday

Rome remembers Nazi deportation in Quadraro
History

Rome remembers Nazi deportation in Quadraro

Princess Gwendoline: Rome's Mother of the Poor
History

Princess Gwendoline: Rome's Mother of the Poor