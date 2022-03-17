Ukraine president Zelensky to address Italy parliament

Zelensky to speak to Italy's parliamentarians via videolink.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the Italian parliament via videolink on Tuesday 22 March at 11.00.

Italian premier Mario Draghi will be among the lawmakers attending the joint session of the lower house and the senate at the Montecitorio parliament building.

In recent days Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of various countries including Canada, Germany, the UK and the US, as well as the European Parliament.

Photo credit: Photographer RM / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76632
Previous article What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome issues guide for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Italian capital
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome issues guide for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Italian capital

Ukrainian ballet dancer, 13, follows her dreams in Italy
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukrainian ballet dancer, 13, follows her dreams in Italy

Russian art on loan in Italy reprieved under new Hermitage deal
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Russian art on loan in Italy reprieved under new Hermitage deal

Ukraine: Italy hosts US-China summit in Rome
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy hosts US-China summit in Rome

Italy: Verona football fans target Naples with shock Ukraine-Russia banner
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: Verona football fans target Naples with shock Ukraine-Russia banner

Bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, one dead
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, one dead

Ukraine: Italy seizes world's biggest sailing yacht from Russian oligarch
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy seizes world's biggest sailing yacht from Russian oligarch

Ukraine: Man sets fire to drape over David statue in Florence
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Man sets fire to drape over David statue in Florence

Italy: Florence to host major rally for peace in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: Florence to host major rally for peace in Ukraine

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast

Pope sends cardinals as papal envoys to Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Pope sends cardinals as papal envoys to Ukraine

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine