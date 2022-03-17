Ukraine president Zelensky to address Italy parliament
Zelensky to speak to Italy's parliamentarians via videolink.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the Italian parliament via videolink on Tuesday 22 March at 11.00.
Italian premier Mario Draghi will be among the lawmakers attending the joint session of the lower house and the senate at the Montecitorio parliament building.
In recent days Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of various countries including Canada, Germany, the UK and the US, as well as the European Parliament.
Photo credit: Photographer RM / Shutterstock.com.
