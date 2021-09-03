Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler

Martin Adler returns to Italy to meet three children he nearly shot in world war two.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi welcomed 97-year-old retired American soldier Martin Adler to the capital, hosting him at city hall on Thursday.

The US veteran returned to Italy last week, 77 years after he almost shot three Italian children during world war two, as a 20-year-old soldier.

For more than seven decades Adler kept a cherished photograph with the three siblings, taken in 1944 in the Bologna area of Italy.

Last year his daughter Rachelle launched a campaign to try and track down the protagonists of the photo and - thanks to social media and the efforts of historian Matteo Incerti - the "bambini" were found to be all still alive.

Adler made contact with them, virtually, before travelling to Bologna to meet Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi - now all in their 80s - last week.

It was an emotional, joy-filled reunion, very different to their first encounter in the autumn of 1944, when Adler and a fellow US soldier entered a seemingly empty house in the village of Cassano di Monterenzio.

Adler, who fought along the Gothic Line as the Nazis retreated, heard a noise from a wicker basket and was on the point of shooting, thinking it might have been German soldiers in hiding, when a startled mother ran into the house screaming "Bambini! Bambini!"

Martin Adler with Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi in 1944

The US soldiers lowered their guns and out emerged a shaken Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana from the basket, with Adler giving them chocolate and later posing for the now famous photograph.

77 years later Adler is currently in Rome as part of an "incredible journey" around Italy "to places where he fought against Nazi-fascism with the Allied troops and our partisans", said Mayor Raggi.

"On 3 June 1944 he won the bronze medal for valour at Rocca Priora and entered Rome as a liberator two days later" - Raggi said - "Resting in Ostia for a short period, on 20 June 1944 he went to pray at the Tempio Maggiore in the Jewish quarter."

During his visit to Rome this week Adler was also welcomed by the president of the city's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, returning to the Great Synagogue and donating a postcard he had sent from there to his mother in 1944.

Raggi said that Adler, "who lived through the nightmare of racial discrimination, anti-Semitism and fought Nazi-fascism, told us that we must build peace every day."

On Wednesday evening the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio attended a ceremony in honour of Adler organised by the US embassy to Italy.

This evening, Friday 3 September, Adler will present the book about his wartime experiences in Italy - I bambini del soldato Martin by historian Matteo Incerti - at Marcella Royal Hotel on Via Flavia at 18.30.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75489
Previous article Covid-19 Italy: Drone to check body temperatures at beach near Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night
History

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours
History

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor
History

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill
History

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum
History

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours
History

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum
History

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus
History

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber
History

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years
History

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes
History

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes