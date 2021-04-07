Rome marks ANZAC Day 2021 with virtual memorial service

ANZAC Day memorial service in Rome will be online on 25 April.

The New Zealand and Australian embassies in Italy will commemorate ANZAC Day this year with a virtual memorial service from the Rome War Cemetery.

The 2021 ceremony can be viewed online from 09.00 on Sunday 25 April on the Facebook pages of the New Zealand and Australian embassies to Italy.

Originally held to commemorate members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli in Turkey in world war one, ANZAC Day is now an occasion for the two countries to pay tribute to all members of their armed forces who died in both world wars and in action since.

Designed by Louis de Soissons and located within the Aurelian Walls in the Testaccio district, the Rome War Cemetery contains 426 Commonwealth burials from world war two.

For more details about the cemetery, currently closed to the public, see website.

Photo credit: PicsPointNL / Shutterstock.com.

