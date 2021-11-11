Remembrance Day marked in Italy

Service at Commonwealth cemetery in Rome on 11 November.

A Remembrance Day service was held on Thursday morning at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the Testaccio area of Rome.

The service was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and military personnel from numerous nations, including the Commonwealth and African countries.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the first world war to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

There are a number of Commonwealth war graves in Italy, all administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Those in Rome, Anzio and Monte Cassino are among the most important.

The Rome War Cemetery was the work of architect Louis de Soissons, who designed about 50 war cemeteries throughout Italy and Greece, and it contains the graves of 426 Commonwealth service people.