On Monday 27 January, Brussels polices conducted 30 federal raids in connection with suspected drug smuggling and distribution through Antwerp and Brussels that has led to the arrest of Radja Nainggolan.

In a statement released on Monday Bruselels Prosecutor Julien Moinil said “the accusation is based on alleged facts of importing cocaine from South America to Europe through the port of Antwerp, and distribution in Belgium”.

In connection, former AS ROMA midfielder Radja Nainggolan was arrested along with 17 others and held for questioning. Nainggolans lawyer Souidi on Monday said that Nainggolan denied any involvement in drug trafficking, Belga News Agency reported. "We are now waiting to see whether my client will be brought before the investigating judge,” he said. “In the meantime, I can announce that he denies any involvenemnt in the facts of this case.”

Following the arrest of Radja on Monday, SC Lokeren-Temse posted on their website “The club learned through the media that player Radja Nainggolan would be questioned as part of an investigation. The club respects the presumption of innocence and can therefore not comment further. We can only confirm that the player was absent from training this morning. The club wishes to concentrate solely on the important catch-up match tomorrow evening against KAS Eupen. Radja Nainggolan is in any case not eligible to play for that match.” The club has yet to post anything else.

On Tuesday afternoon, after two rounds of questioning Nainggolan appeared before a magistrate and later released under conditions. Radja is currently able to practice and eligable to participate in Matches. His lawyers also said that he was not questioned about drug trafficking however he was questioned about alleged amounts of money he had given to various friends. Nainggolan has not been charged with monney laundering. His next court date has not been said.

During the Monday federal raids Brussels polices seized 2.7 kilos (nearly 6 pounds) of cocaine, 14 vehicles, 100 gold coins worth €116,522 ($121,037.93), €370,430 ($384,786.38) in cash, and 2 bullet proof vests. Prosecutor Moinil also stated “A total of nine people were indicted by the investigating judge for importing, transporting and selling narcotics without a licence and being part of a criminal organisation as a leading person," on Tuesday in relation to the raids conducted on Monday.

Notably Nainggolan started his football career in 2005 playing for Piacaneza. He most famously played for AS ROMA from 2014 until 2018, which in the summer of 2018 went the Champions league semi-finals with the team. He was fined and later dropped from AS ROMA after posting videos of himself smoking and drinking at a New Years Eve Party. Before being signed to InterMilan in the same year until 2021.

With Inter Milan he scored the goal to help them move to the Champons League finals in 2019. He played for Royal Antwerp for the 2021-2022 seasosn. At Royal Antwerp, the football star, was suspended indefinitely for smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench and was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

The clubs official statement at the time was that Nainggolan's “general behavior reflecfted badly on the Belguian club” The midfielder has made 30 appearances for Belguim however has not played for the team since 2018. After several months without a club the Belgium-born footballer signed to SC Lokeren-Temse on January 21, 2025, to a 5-month deal as a free agent. During his debut on, January 21, the 36 year old scored an Olympic goal from the corner against Lierse, leading the club to a 1-1 draw at home.

