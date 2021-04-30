Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise

Chance discovery made during construction works in Isernia.

A marble head of the Emperor Augustus has been unearthed in Isernia, a town in the south-central Italian region of Molise.

The archaeological discovery was made by chance during works to repair a collapsed wall on Via Occidentale, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The chance find was announced on 29 April by the archaeological superintendency of Molise with a post, accompanied by photographs, on its Facebook page.

The discovery is considered of great importance as, pending future excavations, it could add a new layer to the history of Isernia, reports ANSA.

Photo Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio del Molise.