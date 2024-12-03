Giulia Cecchettin: Turetta jailed for life in murder case that shocked Italy

Murder of Giulia Cecchettin sparked outrage in Italy.

A court in Venice on Tuesday sentenced Filippo Turetta to life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin just over a year ago, in a case that shocked Italy.

Italian engineering student Turetta, 22, stabbed Cecchettin to death on 11 November 2023 after he refused to accept the end of their relationship.

Cecchettin, 22, was days away from graduating in biomedical engineering when she was murdered by Turetta in Italy's northeastern Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

Turetta stabbed Cecchettin 75 times and dumped her body in a ravine, wrapped in plastic bags.

After eight days on the run, Turetta was arrested in Germany, where he confessed to the murder before being extradited to Italy.

Cecchettin, who was killed just days before she was due to graduate from Padua University, received her degree in engineering posthumously.

Her murder caused a wave of anger in Italy, with her sister Elena and father Gino Cecchettin helping to spur a major debate about femicide, partriarchy and gender-based violence.