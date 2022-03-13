Bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, one dead

Accident occurred on A14 motorway early on Sunday.

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians overturned in north-eastern Italy on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and several injured, according to fire fighters.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident which occurred just before 6.45 on the A14 motorway between Cesena and Rimini, in the direction of Ancona, reports news agency ANSA.

Unconfirmed reports in Italian media say the person killed in the accident was a young woman.

The vehicle was one of two coaches carrying Ukrainian nationals to Pescara, according to La Stampa newspaper.

Photos Vigili del Fuoco