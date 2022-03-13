Bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, one dead

Accident occurred on A14 motorway early on Sunday.

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians overturned in north-eastern Italy on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and several injured, according to fire fighters.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident which occurred just before 6.45 on the A14 motorway between Cesena and Rimini, in the direction of Ancona, reports news agency ANSA.

Unconfirmed reports in Italian media say the person killed in the accident was a young woman.

The vehicle was one of two coaches carrying Ukrainian nationals to Pescara, according to La Stampa newspaper.

Photos Vigili del Fuoco

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76614
Previous article Ukraine: Italy seizes world's biggest sailing yacht from Russian oligarch

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Italy seizes world's biggest sailing yacht from Russian oligarch
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy seizes world's biggest sailing yacht from Russian oligarch

Ukraine: Man sets fire to drape over David statue in Florence
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Man sets fire to drape over David statue in Florence

Italy: Florence to host major rally for peace in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: Florence to host major rally for peace in Ukraine

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast

Pope sends cardinals as papal envoys to Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Pope sends cardinals as papal envoys to Ukraine

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace