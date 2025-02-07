A Table for All: Trattoria de Gli Amici in Trastevere

Nestled in the heart of the Trastevere neighborhood in Rome, Trattoria degli Amici stands as a notable restaurant rooted in friendship and inclusion.

Trastevere is famous for the difficulty in finding the right place serving a truly authentic carbonara while taking in the essence of the surrounding environment. This rustic trattoria, representing more than a restaurant, is situated in Piazza di Sant'Egidio 6, and unites food lovers and tourists with an innovative eating experience bringing about significant change and solidarity.

The restaurant is run by a cooperative promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a worldwide movement of laypeople, based on prayer, solidarity, and ecumenism. What makes this restaurant particularly special is that people with disabilities work alongside professionals and volunteers who help support the project.

The result is a collaborative effort aimed at providing good service and showing that people from different walks of life can work together without any distinction. The restaurant’s motto, “The best things are done in friendship,” reflects its core philosophy. Staff members, whether they have disabilities or not, work as a close group of friends, supporting each other. Every single member of staff is considered “fit” for the job, as the personnel loves to repeat. The sense of community is the secret value behind this project.

The Trattoria was founded about 25 years ago with the effort of volunteers and individuals who wanted to create a concrete project that could help people with disabilities. According to some Istat data, 58.9% of Italian people with disabilities are still unable to obtain or find employment (Istat 2021).

Therefore, this project can be considered as a first step in the right direction. “Pulcinella al Lavoro” is a cooperative that allows technical specialists to train people with disabilities in the restaurant business and assist them in finding employment through training and shadowing programs. As a result, each “friend” can complete the task that best showcases their abilities based on the skills they have learned and become a staff member.

Luca, a young waiter with Down syndrome, along with Antonella, a Sant’Egidio community volunteer, explained how important Trattoria degli Amici is not only for people with disabilities, who have the opportunity to specialize in roles such as waiters, chefs, and kitchen helpers, but also for the volunteers who work alongside them and represent a relevant contribution to the success of the project.

In fact, Antonella pointed out how Luca also taught her something, such as going to work with a genuine smile and challenging herself. Through their jobs, they set an example and show people that it is possible to work all together, as a group of friends.

Those who choose to book a table in the Trattoria to support this project can also view the permanent art gallery, which features pieces created by some members of the staff. This is another “safe space,” as Luca confirmed, where individuals can escape isolation and express their artistic creativity. In addition, there is a vast selection of wines on display, supporting the WFL (Wine for Life) Initiative promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio to support health for women and children in Africa.

In Rome, the eternal city known for its rich cultural heritage, Trattoria degli Amici stands as a beacon of social responsibility. This restaurant encourages guests to stop and experience a genuine smile that has no bounds in the middle of Trastevere's bustle. In addition to enjoying the culinary pleasures of Rome, people contribute to a project that promotes inclusivity as well as individual and collective strength.