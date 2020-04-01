In the first Rione of Rome 200 steps from the Coliseum bed and breakfast available

Casa Grifone is located in the historic and archeological center of Rome 200 steps from the Coliseum , also Roman Forum,Palatine,Arch of Constatine ,Via Sacra,Trajan’s Market . Because of this excellent location you will breath the “Romanità” in a finely decorated Brownstone in. The heart of the ROME

Price info Please visit our web site www.casagrifonerome.com
Address Via del Grifone, 9, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ottaviano32@gmail.com

