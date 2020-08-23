Trastevere rooms for Female

Trastevere rent a room or two for females, students or professional women.

Patrizia the owner lives there with her little dog.

The apartment is very close to the John Cabot University in Via della Lungara.

The apartment has got three rooms, a bathroom with shower and an equipped kitchen available for cooking.

The apartment is on tbe second floor.

On the top of the building at yhe fourth fool there's a private terrace where to relax in front of a stunning view of the Gianicolo's hill.

The monthly rent is 550 euro place electricity bill to share.

Wi-Fi including in the price.

Smokers are allowed to smoke on the terrace.

Available to a visit of the apartment