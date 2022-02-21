Street art & Industrial Rome - Sunday 27 February

A tour into the Ostiense, Garbatella and Tor Marancia districts.

The recent projects of urban requalification through Street Art, along the Industrial areas of Ostiense, the residential Garden City of Garbatella, developed at the beginning of the 20th century, and the "Big City Life" open air Street Art Museum in Tor Marancia.

An alternative walk, off the beaten tracks, to discover the urban developments of the last century, in one of “the 10 coolest neighbourhoods in Europe” (The Guardian, February 2020)

Itinerary: Ostiense District Industrial area / Street Art, Garbatella Garden city / Tor Marancia Big City Life project / Open air Street Art Museum

Date: Sunday 27 February - 10,00am to 1.30pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 25 February

Meeting point: Via del Porto Fluviale 69 | Finish point: Via di Santa Petronilla

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place In compliance with safety provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome, More details on https://c-rome.com/

General Info

Address Via del Porto Fluviale 69
Phone number +39-3476713650

View on Map

Street art & Industrial Rome - Sunday 27 February

Via del Porto Fluviale 69

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican Museums night
Tours in Rome

Vatican Museums night

Ostia Antica
Tours in Rome

Ostia Antica

Wanted in Rome's fall experiences
Tours in Rome

Wanted in Rome's fall experiences

Hidden Middle ages Rome tour
Tours in Rome

Hidden Middle ages Rome tour

Colosseum and Belvedere tour
Tours in Rome

Colosseum and Belvedere tour

Roman Forum and Colosseum tour
Tours in Rome

Roman Forum and Colosseum tour

Testaccio Monte dei Cocci tour
Tours in Rome

Testaccio Monte dei Cocci tour

Vatican Museums at night tour
Tours in Rome

Vatican Museums at night tour

The Sacred and the Sexual at Palazzo Barberini
Tours in Rome

The Sacred and the Sexual at Palazzo Barberini

Bernini vs Borromini Tour
Tours in Rome

Bernini vs Borromini Tour

Arts & Bites in Trastevere
Tours in Rome

Arts & Bites in Trastevere

Palazzo Patrizi exclusive tour
Tours in Rome

Palazzo Patrizi exclusive tour

The Via Giulia tour
Tours in Rome

The Via Giulia tour

Visit Bernini exhibition at Galleria Borghese with Wanted in Rome Tours
Tours in Rome

Visit Bernini exhibition at Galleria Borghese with Wanted in Rome Tours

Visit the Barberini Mithraeum and the San Carlino Crypt with Wanted in Rome Tours
Tours in Rome

Visit the Barberini Mithraeum and the San Carlino Crypt with Wanted in Rome Tours