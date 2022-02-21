Street art & Industrial Rome - Sunday 27 February

A tour into the Ostiense, Garbatella and Tor Marancia districts.

The recent projects of urban requalification through Street Art, along the Industrial areas of Ostiense, the residential Garden City of Garbatella, developed at the beginning of the 20th century, and the "Big City Life" open air Street Art Museum in Tor Marancia.

An alternative walk, off the beaten tracks, to discover the urban developments of the last century, in one of “the 10 coolest neighbourhoods in Europe” (The Guardian, February 2020)

Itinerary: Ostiense District Industrial area / Street Art, Garbatella Garden city / Tor Marancia Big City Life project / Open air Street Art Museum

Date: Sunday 27 February - 10,00am to 1.30pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 25 February

Meeting point: Via del Porto Fluviale 69 | Finish point: Via di Santa Petronilla

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place In compliance with safety provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome, More details on https://c-rome.com/