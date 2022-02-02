Looking for a social media manager? Contact us and get an estimate
We will lead your organisation's social media strategy in order to boost visibility and customer and client engagement.
As a social media manager, we'll manage your organisation's online presence by developing a strategy, producing good content, analysing usage data, facilitating customer service and managing projects and campaigns.
Social media management can be a distinct role in larger organisations and is sometimes known as social media coordination. In small and medium-sized companies, the role may be combined with other marketing and communications responsibilities. In agencies the term social media account manager is often used. We can provide you with all kind of services.
Responsibilities
As a social media manager, we will:
- develop creative and engaging social media strategies
- manage the day-to-day handling of all social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube, adapting content to suit different channels
- oversee, plan and deliver content across different platforms using scheduling tools such as Sprinklr, Hootsuite, Asana and Olapic
- create engaging multimedia content (and/or outsource this effectively) across multiple platforms
- develop, launch and manage new competitions and campaigns that promote your organisation and brand
- form key relationships with influencers across the social media platforms
- undertake audience research
- manage and facilitate social media communities by responding to social media posts and developing discussions
- monitor, track, analyse and report on performance on social media platforms using tools such as Google Analytics and Facebook insights
- research and evaluate the latest trends and techniques in order to find new and better ways of measuring social media activity
- analyse competitor activity
- recommend improvements to increase performance
- set targets to increase brand awareness and increase customer engagement
- manage, motivate and coach junior staff such as social media executives or assistants
- manage a budget for social media activities
- educate other staff on the use of social media and promote its use within your company (in-house roles)
- encourage collaboration across teams and departments
- regularly liaise with clients via telephone, email, conference calls or face-to-face (agency roles).
