Looking for a social media manager? Contact us and get an estimate

Responsibilities

As a social media manager, we will:

develop creative and engaging social media strategies

manage the day-to-day handling of all social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube, adapting content to suit different channels

oversee, plan and deliver content across different platforms using scheduling tools such as Sprinklr, Hootsuite, Asana and Olapic

create engaging multimedia content (and/or outsource this effectively) across multiple platforms

develop, launch and manage new competitions and campaigns that promote your organisation and brand

form key relationships with influencers across the social media platforms

undertake audience research

manage and facilitate social media communities by responding to social media posts and developing discussions

monitor, track, analyse and report on performance on social media platforms using tools such as Google Analytics and Facebook insights

research and evaluate the latest trends and techniques in order to find new and better ways of measuring social media activity

analyse competitor activity

recommend improvements to increase performance

set targets to increase brand awareness and increase customer engagement

manage, motivate and coach junior staff such as social media executives or assistants

manage a budget for social media activities

educate other staff on the use of social media and promote its use within your company (in-house roles)

encourage collaboration across teams and departments

regularly liaise with clients via telephone, email, conference calls or face-to-face (agency roles).

