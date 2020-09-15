C-Rome: Tours, Art & urban experiences in Rome

URBAN WALKS: ART AND ARCHITECTURE

See the parts of Rome that the tourists rarely see: architectural stars, street art, hidden corners. Book a time and experience one of our tours.

URBAN DRAWING CLASSES

Learn the art of urban illustration in the world’s most beautiful city. In the gifted hands of architect and illustrator Fabio Barilari you will be guided through the techniques and ideas behind effective and striking urban illustration.

General Info

Address 00154 Garbatella, RM, Italia
Phone number 3476713650
Website https://c-rome.com/

C-Rome: Tours, Art & urban experiences in Rome

00154 Garbatella, RM, Italia
