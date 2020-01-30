Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 30 January - 5 February

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 30 January-5 February 2019.

JUDY



Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Directed by Rupert Goold, starring Renée Zellweger.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 18.00, 20.00. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20,10, 22.30.

DOOLITTLE



A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, starring Robert Downey Jr and Antonio Banderas.

UCI Cinemas Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960. 30 Jan ONLY 18.30.

UCI Cinemas Roma Est, Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960. 30 Jan and 5 Feb ONLY 20.20.

UCI Cinemas Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino). 30 Jan and 5 Feb ONLY 20.45.

JUST MERCY



World-renowned civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, starring Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 17.20, 22.10. For daily times see website.

1917



Two young British soldiers during world war one are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Directed by Sam Mendes, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 17.45, 19.50. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 22.30. 1-2 Feb ONLY 13.00, 22.30.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30.

RICHARD JEWELL



American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 22.30.

JOJO RABBIT



A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.45, 18.30, 20.30, 22.30.

LITTLE WOMEN



Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.20, 22.00.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.20, 17.35, 22.15. For daily updated times see website.

Nuovo Sacher, Largo Ascianghi 1. 30-31 Jan, 1 Feb 15.00, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.45, 18.00, 20.10. 22.30.