Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 3-8 January

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 3-8 January 2019.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16 (Via del Corso, tel. 066861068. Daily 16.00, 18.10, 20.20, 22.30.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Gaywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.15, 21.30. For daily updated times check website.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 22.30.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 3-6 Jan 22.00. 7-8 Jan 21.00.

KNIVES OUT



A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 20.45.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 22.30.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 18.10, 22.30.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK



A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.15, 19.00.