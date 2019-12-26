Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 26 December - 1 January

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 26 December 2020 - 1 January 2019.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Gaywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. 26 Dec 15.00, 17.20, 19.40, 22.15. For daily updated times check website.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 16.30, 19.30. 22.30.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Giulio Cesare, Viale Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0639720877. Daily 22.00.

KNIVES OUT



A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 19.30, 22.00.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.30.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK



A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.45, 18.20, 20.25, 22.30.

JOKER



A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Admission over 18s.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 26 Dec 21.45.