Grattachecca: Rome's ice-cool summer drink

Grattachecca is a cold dessert popular in Rome on hot summer nights.

Sold at many kiosks, bars and beaches around Rome, the grattachecca is made with manually-grated ice, blended with sweet sciroppo, or fruit syrup.

Flavours can include coconut, cherry, pineapple, lemon or orange, and the grattachecca is topped off with freshly diced fruit pieces.

The colourful ice-laden dessert originated in Rome about a century ago but according to popular legend it could date back to ancient Roman times.

It is generally served between May and October.