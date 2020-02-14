Rome's Quadriennale art fair returns in 2020

Rome Quadriennale headquarters moves to Porta Portese.

The Quadrenniale di Roma, a major showcase of contemporary art in the capital, is set to return to the capital, occupying both floors of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni this autumn.

The 17th edition of the art fair continues a tradition begun in Rome in 1931 and will open at the Via Nazionale venue on 1 October 2020.

The event, which enjoys the support of the Italian culture ministry, will feature the work of around 40 artists in an exhibition that promises to offer an "unprecedented perspective" on Italian art.

Quadrenniale president Umberto Croppi said that the event - curated by Sarah Cosulich - would act as a grand revival for Italian contemporary art.

Rendering del progetto di ristrutturazione dell’Arsenale Pontificio a Porta Portese, prossima sede della Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Courtesy Insula architettura e ingegneria.

Meanwhile construction work is underway for the Quadriennale's new headquarters at the former papal arsenal building at Porta Portese.

The Quadriennale's new base was once used for the construction and maintenance of the papal fleet, with access to the Ripa Grande port on the Tiber below.

The papal arsenal was commissioned by Pope Clement XI and its design, by an unknown architect, was based on the larger papal arsenal at Civitavecchia, designed by Bernini and concluded by Carlo Fontana.

The Rome complex opened for business in 1715 and remained in operation until the end of the 19th century when the building of the Tiber's muraglioni walls put an end to the old river port.

The €8 million project, funded by the culture ministry, is being overseen by Ostiense-based architectural and engineering firm Studio Insula which was also responsible for the overhaul of the ex-Mattatoio complex in Testaccio. The design forsees the covering of the buildings' open arches, probably with glass.

The building will be used for offices as well as exhibitions and events related to the Rome Quadriennale, most recent edition was held in 2016 at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

Cover photo: Il Palazzo delle Esposizioni in occasione della 16a Quadriennale d’arte, Roma 2016. Courtesy Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Foto OKNOstudio.