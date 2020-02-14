Rome's Quadriennale art fair returns in 2020

Rome Quadriennale headquarters moves to Porta Portese.

The Quadrenniale di Roma, a major showcase of contemporary art in the capital, is set to return to the capital, occupying both floors of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni this autumn.

The 17th edition of the art fair continues a tradition begun in Rome in 1931 and will open at the Via Nazionale venue on 1 October 2020.

The event, which enjoys the support of the Italian culture ministry, will feature the work of around 40 artists in an exhibition that promises to offer an "unprecedented perspective" on Italian art.

Quadrenniale president Umberto Croppi said that the event - curated by Sarah Cosulich - would act as a grand revival for Italian contemporary art.

Rendering del progetto di ristrutturazione dell’Arsenale Pontificio a Porta Portese, prossima sede della Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Courtesy Insula architettura e ingegneria.

Meanwhile construction work is underway for the Quadriennale's new headquarters at the former papal arsenal building at Porta Portese.

The Quadriennale's new base was once used for the construction and maintenance of the papal fleet, with access to the Ripa Grande port on the Tiber below.

The papal arsenal was commissioned by Pope Clement XI and its design, by an unknown architect, was based on the larger papal arsenal at Civitavecchia, designed by Bernini and concluded by Carlo Fontana.

The Rome complex opened for business in 1715 and remained in operation until the end of the 19th century when the building of the Tiber's muraglioni walls put an end to the old river port.

The €8 million project, funded by the culture ministry, is being overseen by Ostiense-based architectural and engineering firm Studio Insula which was also responsible for the overhaul of the ex-Mattatoio complex in Testaccio. The design forsees the covering of the buildings' open arches, probably with glass.

The building will be used for offices as well as exhibitions and events related to the Rome Quadriennale, most recent edition was held in 2016 at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

Cover photo: Il Palazzo delle Esposizioni in occasione della 16a Quadriennale d’arte, Roma 2016. Courtesy Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Foto OKNOstudio.

General Info

Address Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://www.quadriennalediroma.org/

View on Map

Rome's Quadriennale art fair returns in 2020

Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69450
Previous article Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival
Culture

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival

Carnevale: Rome museums free on 25 February
Culture

Carnevale: Rome museums free on 25 February

Sculptor Beverly Pepper dies in Italy
Culture

Sculptor Beverly Pepper dies in Italy

MAXXI celebrates 10 years in Rome
Culture

MAXXI celebrates 10 years in Rome

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome: Fellini show at Cinecittà film studios
Culture

Rome: Fellini show at Cinecittà film studios

Rome celebrates 60 years of La Dolce Vita
Culture

Rome celebrates 60 years of La Dolce Vita

Rome restores Bernini masterpiece
Culture

Rome restores Bernini masterpiece

Rome: Pantheon is Italy's top tourist site
Culture

Rome: Pantheon is Italy's top tourist site

Secret Impressionists in Rome: exhibition review
Culture

Secret Impressionists in Rome: exhibition review

Rome zooms in on portrait of Raphael's lover
Culture

Rome zooms in on portrait of Raphael's lover

Raphael tapestries return to Sistine Chapel
Culture

Raphael tapestries return to Sistine Chapel

Rome: Trevi Fountain to open secret balcony
Culture

Rome: Trevi Fountain to open secret balcony

Rome Raphael exhibition: all you need to know
Culture

Rome Raphael exhibition: all you need to know

Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici
Culture

Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici