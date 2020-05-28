Rome: Pantheon to live stream rose petal ceremony

Thousands of rose petals will rain down into the Pantheon on 31 May 2020 but this year the event takes place behind closed doors.

The spectacular tradition of rose petals fluttering down through the oculus of the Pantheon is scheduled on Sunday 31 May from 10.00 following Mass for the Feast of Pentecost.

However, due to the covid-19 crisis, this year the annual tradition will take place behind closed doors for the first time, broadcast live from the Pantheon's official website, beginning at 10.00.

The ancient ceremony involves fire-fighters dropping tens of thousands of rose petals 43 metres into the interior of the Pantheon, symbolising the Holy Spirit’s descent to Earth.Due to its popularity, the event normally sees people queuing several hours in advance, as entry uusually ceases once the crowd reaches a capacity number of about 800 visitors.Hopefully we will be able to return to witness the fascinating spectacle in person next year but in the meantime we can be grateful to modern technology and watch from afar.

For full details seePantheon website.

General Info

Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Pantheon to live stream rose petal ceremony

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70693
Previous article Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times
Culture

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price
Culture

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June
Culture

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves
Culture

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer
Culture

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome
Culture

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years
Culture

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show
Culture

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

Rome museums reopen after lockdown
Culture

Rome museums reopen after lockdown

Rome museums get ready to reopen
Culture

Rome museums get ready to reopen

Opera in Italy to relaunch with open-air shows in Rome park
Culture

Opera in Italy to relaunch with open-air shows in Rome park

Rome: Keats-Shelley House launches digital archive
Culture

Rome: Keats-Shelley House launches digital archive