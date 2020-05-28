Rome: Pantheon to live stream rose petal ceremony

Thousands of rose petals will rain down into the Pantheon on 31 May 2020 but this year the event takes place behind closed doors.

The spectacular tradition of rose petals fluttering down through the oculus of the Pantheon is scheduled on Sunday 31 May from 10.00 following Mass for the Feast of Pentecost.

However, due to the covid-19 crisis, this year the annual tradition will take place behind closed doors for the first time, broadcast live from the Pantheon's official website, beginning at 10.00.

The ancient ceremony involves fire-fighters dropping43 metres into the interior of the Pantheon , symbolising the Holy Spirit’s descent to Earth. Due to its popularity, the event normally sees people, as entry uusually ceases once the crowd reaches a capacity number of about 800 visitors. Hopefully we will be able to return to witness the fascinating spectacle in person next year but in the meantime we can be grateful to modern technology and watch from afar.

For full details seePantheon website.