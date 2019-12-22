Rome closes city parks due to high winds

Rome parks and cemeteries closed on 22 December.
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has ordered the closure of the city's parks, historic villas and cemeteries on Sunday 22 December due to high winds in the capital.
The closure, in place from 07.00 until midnight on 22 December, follows a severe weather warning issued by the city.
Cover image: Archive photo, Rome 2018
