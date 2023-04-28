Masterpiece to go on display from 5 May to 11 June.
Italy is to display Leonardo da Vinci's iconic drawing The Vitruvian Man at the senate in Rome to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's constitution.
The precious work, which dates to around 1490, will be on public display from 5 May until 11 June at Palazzo Giustiniani, reports La Repubblica newspaper.
The pen and ink drawing, normally kept in a climate-controlled vault at the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice, will reportedly be insured for €800 million.
Da Vinci's masterpiece, considered an archetypal representative of the High Renaissance, will be exhibited in Rome alongside the original copy of Italy's constitution.
Inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius, the drawing depicts a nude man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart and inscribed in both a circle and square.
In 2019 The Vitruvian Man was at the centre of a legal battle involving Italy and France after the Louvre had requested to borrow the 15th-century work for an exhibition to commemorate the 500th anniversary of da Vinci's death.
An Italian court blocked the loan, which had been challenged by heritage group Italia Nostra on the grounds that the work was too fragile to be moved abroad, however this ruling was subsequently overturned and the drawing went on display in Paris.
General Info
View on Map
Italy to display Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man in Rome
Via della Dogana Vecchia, 29, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 Academic Year 2023/2024
English mother tongue teacher for a bilingual nursery in North of Rome (zone: Cortina d'Ampezzo)
Personal Assistant - Passport and Visa agency