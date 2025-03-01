Italy reacts to Trump-Zelensky row

Meloni calls for US-EU summit while Salvini backs Trump.

Italy's political leaders reacted on Friday to the furious exchange between US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

The extraordinary scene, which took place in front of the media in the Oval Office, saw Trump tell Zelensky to be more thankful for US aid and accused him of "gambling with World War Three".

There were also fiery exchanges between Zelensky and US vice-president JD Vance who accused the Ukraine leader of being "disrespectful" and telling him to "say thank you".

The disastrous public clash ended abruptly with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House.

Divisions

On Friday evening Italy's right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that "any division of the West makes us all weaker, and benefits those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation", adding that a division "would not be in anyone’s interest."

"An immediate summit needs to be held between the United States, European states and allies in order to speak frankly about how we intend to address today’s major challenges, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in these years, as well as the challenges we will be called upon to tackle in the future" - Meloni said in a statement issued by her office - "This is the proposal Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours."

The dramatic breakdown in relations between Trump and Zelensky is particularly problematic for Meloni who has sought to walk a tightrope between nurturing her bond with the US president while also maintaining support for Ukraine.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and avowed Trump fan, shared footage of the White House row on social media with the message: “The goal is PEACE, enough with this war! Go Donald Trump”.

Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani took a cautious approach, telling Radio Uno on Friday night: "It is a moment of great tension, for this reason we must keep our nerves, react very calmly and see what will evolve after this meeting, which certainly did not go well".

Europe "must be united and speak with one voice" - Tajani said - "It is a delicate step, we must be very cautious".

Opposition

Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), rushed to the defence of Zelensky, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people and focusing her attack on Meloni.

Schlein said the Italian prime minister "can no longer procrastinate" and must choose between "Trump, his billions and his economic interests or with democracy and Europe".

"Trump chose to side with Putin, he humiliated with unprecedented violence a people attacked by a dictator in an ambush that is pure institutional bullying against President Zelensky", Schlein added.

Giuseppe Conte, former premier and leader of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle, said: "The clash that took place at the White House in front of the cameras should have been absolutely avoided: it risks giving Putin an advantage in the complex negotiation that has been started."

Calling for a "strong Europe at the forefront of peace negotiations and not a Europe subordinate to Washington", Conte said talks must be aimed at "protecting the rights of Ukraine, which remains the country attacked". He also claimed that "Meloni has disappeared without a trace”.

Bulli che aggrediscono nello studio ovale, davanti alla stampa, un leader coraggioso che guida un popolo che difende la sua libertà dall’agressione di un dittatore assassino. A questo sono ridotti gli USA oggi. I leader europei dovrebbero mostrare meno compiacenza e più forza. I… https://t.co/5XsLhqqKRP— Carlo Calenda (@CarloCalenda) February 28, 2025

Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, wrote on X: “Bullies who attack in the oval office, in front of the press, a courageous leader who leads a people who defend their freedom from the aggression of a murderous dictator. This is what the US has been reduced to today. European leaders should show less complacency and more strength. This is how you deal with bullies”.

Calenda subsequently called on all political parties who support Ukraine “to organise a demonstration of solidarity with Zelensky and for a reawakening of Europe” to be held on Sunday in cities across Italy.

Photo: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: paparazzza / Shutterstock.com.