SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76317
Previous article Ed Llewellyn to be new UK ambassador to Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio
English news in Italy

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci
English news in Italy

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia
English news in Italy

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster
English news in Italy

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag
English news in Italy

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin
English news in Italy

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin

Rome bans New Year's Eve fireworks
English news in Italy

Rome bans New Year's Eve fireworks

Omicron: Italy bans New Year events and shuts night clubs
English news in Italy

Omicron: Italy bans New Year events and shuts night clubs

Italy moves to ban fur farming
English news in Italy

Italy moves to ban fur farming

Italy debates new covid restrictions at Christmas
English news in Italy

Italy debates new covid restrictions at Christmas

Italy weighs up new covid restrictions as Omicron concerns grow
English news in Italy

Italy weighs up new covid restrictions as Omicron concerns grow

US returns $10 million of looted treasures to Italy
English news in Italy

US returns $10 million of looted treasures to Italy

The Economist crowns Italy 'Country of the Year'
English news in Italy

The Economist crowns Italy 'Country of the Year'