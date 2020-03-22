Is it time to stop saying Everything Will Be All Right?
Andrà tutto bene said the sign I scrawled on the floor of my Roman terrace, my little daughters helping to fill in the letters with coloured chalk.
The message means 'Everything Will Be All Right' in Italian, reflecting a positive movement of music and rainbow-filled posters by children, convincing each other that, yes, it will all be ok, we'll get through this.
Be strong, play your part and stay inside.
That was many days ago now, at the start of the lockdown, when Rome first embraced the giddy and uplifting movement of balcony singsongs, filling empty courtyards, empty streets every evening with nervous optimism in the face of fear.
The chalk sign I made with my little girls has faded now.
The rousing music continues each night but many of our neighbours no longer come to their balconies or windows, even for the anthem.
Perhaps they feel increasingly uncomfortable with 'Andrà tutto bene', that despite its best intentions it is no longer appropriate in the face of the gut-wrenching figures we hear every evening.
