Is it time to stop saying Everything Will Be All Right?

Andrà tutto bene said the sign I scrawled on the floor of my Roman terrace, my little daughters helping to fill in the letters with coloured chalk.

The message means 'Everything Will Be All Right' in Italian, reflecting a positive movement of music and rainbow-filled posters by children, convincing each other that, yes, it will all be ok, we'll get through this.

Be strong, play your part and stay inside.

That was many days ago now, at the start of the lockdown, when Rome first embraced the giddy and uplifting movement of balcony singsongs, filling empty courtyards, empty streets every evening with nervous optimism in the face of fear.

The chalk sign I made with my little girls has faded now.

The rousing music continues each night but many of our neighbours no longer come to their balconies or windows, even for the anthem.

Perhaps they feel increasingly uncomfortable with 'Andrà tutto bene', that despite its best intentions it is no longer appropriate in the face of the gut-wrenching figures we hear every evening.

The singsong coincides with the dreaded bulletin announcing the numbers of dead and infected, as well as those who have recovered from the Coronavirus. Perhaps the timing of the singsong was deliberate, to draw people away from the horror being beamed into their living rooms.

The plight of Bergamo , about 500 km north of Rome, makes for particularly distressing viewing. Its hospitals are overwhelmed by patients literally gasping for air, its doctors and nurses are stretched to breaking point in a war-like situation, its crematorium is in operation 24 hours a day.

The solemn, desperate sight of a convoy of army trucks driving coffins out of the city, because its cemeteries are now full, makes it difficult for even the most optimistic among us to contemplate singing.

As Italy comes to terms with an ever worsening situation, maybe a more fitting way could be found for people to unite, in honour of the dead and their families, and in gratitude to the hero doctors, nurses and paramedics.