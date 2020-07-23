Florence to open secret Vasari Corridor in 2022

Renovation works on Florence's Vasari Corridor expected to take a year and a half.

Florence is set to reopen the Vasari Corridor to the public in late 2022, more than six years after it was closed for safety reasons in 2016, reports Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

This week Italy's culture ministry published a tender for the 18-month renovation project which, all going well, could see the works begin at the start of 2021.

Dating to 1565, the kilometre-long passageway was designed by Giorgio Vasari for Cosimo I de' Medici, and runs over Ponte Vecchio to connect the Uffizi Gallery with Palazzo Pitti.

The corridor will "reopen to the general public in an ordinary way, entirely rearranged, with a route and a special ticket," said Uffizi director Eike Schmidt, who added that plans to renovate the passageway go back 60 years.

The renovation plan includes the construction of five new emergency exits, an air-conditioning system, LED lighting and video surveillance cameras, reports Il Messaggero.

However, when it finally reopens, the elevated corridor will no longer display its celebrated collection of self-portraits - from Raphael to Delacroix - with the masterpieces reportedly being moved to the first floor of the Uffizi.

