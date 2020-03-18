Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Rome mayor calls for greater checks on those arriving into capital's train stations.

Payment will no longer be required for parking in Rome's 'strisce blu' - the city's blue-striped parking spaces which are normally subject to an hourly rate - from Thursday 19 March.

The temporary measure follows the opening of Rome's city's ZTL, or limited parking zone, in recent days.

Separately Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi has called for more controls on those arriving into the city's main train stations, adopting measures already in force at the airports, including the taking of temperatures.

"Too many people are arriving into Rome on trains into the two main stations of the capital, Termini and Tiburtina, without adequate checks," said Raggi.

"At the moment the controls being carried out on arrival are limited to checking the self-certification form required by the government in the event of travel."