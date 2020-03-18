Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Rome mayor calls for greater checks on those arriving into capital's train stations.

Payment will no longer be required for parking in Rome's 'strisce blu' - the city's blue-striped parking spaces which are normally subject to an hourly rate - from Thursday 19 March.

The temporary measure follows the opening of Rome's city's ZTL, or limited parking zone, in recent days.

Separately Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi has called for more controls on those arriving into the city's main train stations, adopting measures already in force at the airports, including the taking of temperatures.

"Too many people are arriving into Rome on trains into the two main stations of the capital, Termini and Tiburtina, without adequate checks," said Raggi.

"At the moment the controls being carried out on arrival are limited to checking the self-certification form required by the government in the event of travel."

In recent days Raggi has made repeated calls for people to respect the nationwide quarantine measures in place and to stay at home

RELATED ARTICLES

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years
Transport

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people
Transport

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years
Transport

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way
Transport

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers
Transport

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Transport

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome