AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy

The Italian Medicines Agency responsible for regulation of pharmaceutical activity in Italy, AIFA, has announced the immediate suspension of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine. The decision, valid for the whole Italian territory, came as a precautionary and temporary measure, "in line with what has been decided by other European countries".

The administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended, in whole or in part, and always as a temporary and precautionary measure, even in other countries in Europe and beyond.

To date, these are Germany and France (which communicated the decision on Monday, March 15), Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Indonesia.

