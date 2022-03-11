Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can

Kids Can have an opening for a young learner teacher. This position is for a native / bilingual English speaker who is keen to develop in this area. Teaching qualifications (CELTA or equivalent), YL classroom experience (online and face to face), valid work papers and Green Pass are all minimum requirements.
CV/Resume to teach@kidscando.it
