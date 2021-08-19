Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

Are you looking for a funny yet rewarding way to earn some extra while working in tourism? Our online travel agency is looking for English speakers passionate about Rome, who will be in charge of welcoming guests in our apartments located in the historic center. You will be assigned several check-in tasks per week according to your time and availability.

This is a freelance position, if you are interested please send your CV to jobs@wonderwheretostay.com

General Info

Address Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address jobs@wonderwheretostay.com

View on Map

Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

