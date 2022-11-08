Virtual or In Person English Lessons

Looking to improve your English? Looking for an informal language exchange either in person or virtually?
I offer personalized lesson plans based on an initial trial lesson and needs analysis. No matter your level of knowledge, I will craft a personalized syllabus around your language needs and interests. My teaching method focuses on fluency and pace. Gain confidence through real life conversations pertaining to real life scenarios. I am a TEFL-certified native speaker with 3 years of teaching experience with both adults and children. Schedule a free trail lesson and start speaking English from day 1!
