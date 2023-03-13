VILLAGE APARTMENT FOR SALE – NORTH OF ROME

BASSANO IN TEVERINA – VITERBO – We have a delightful, renovated flat located on the ground floor in Bassano in Teverina (VT), recently named one of Italy’s most beautiful historic villages. This cute one-bedroom includes a living room with kitchenette, a brick and stone fireplace; a double bedroom and bathroom. It features exposed, wood beams and stone kitchen countertops. The property includes ramp access and there is free parking nearby. Located between Orte and Viterbo on the border with the region of Umbria. A perfect jumping off point for trips into Umbria, and Tuscany. Sale price € 42,000. For any further information in English or Italian, contact GABETTI real estate agents at 0761 1531608 - AGENCY COMMISSION SEPARATE.