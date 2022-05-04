Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour

Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour – We have an elegant and remodeled apartment renting to referenced individuals. It is on the 2nd floor of an elegant building with concierge service. The apartment is extremely bright and quiet. It is 120m2 and is made up of a long hallway, very large and eat-in furnished kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms (1 double and 1 single) and 2 bathrooms. The apartment has the traditional octogonal tiled flooring known to the Prati area, new and double-glazed windows, independent heating, window in each bathroom. There is an elevator in the building. NO ANIMALS!!! (This apartment was part of a larger apartment which was then divided into two apartments. There is a common foyer from the armored door in the stairs, then each apartment has it’s own private door and entrance.) Available: Sept. 1, 2022. It is a very special place. Monthly rent: € 1500 + €110 expenses. Contract in individual’s name to opt for cedolare secca. For more information and appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or info@immobiliarezanni.com at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate – Finder’s Fee Applied

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1500
Address Via Cassiodoro, 00193 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
