University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Facility Manager

Notre Dame Rome seeks a facility manager who would be responsible for oversight of the facilities in Rome, ensuring smooth operations on both the maintenance and administrative sides. Occasional support with other international facilities may be required.
Bachelor degree or equivalent.
Advanced level in the Italian and English language, both written and oral. Applicants must be authorized to work in Italy at the time of application.
